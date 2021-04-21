Antione "Twann" Thomas, 37, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday April 15, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Tony Anthon Thomas and Antoinette E. Watson.
He was a good son, brother, loving father, had a good sense of humor; to know him is to love him.
Antione was a friend to everyone he met; he will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his parents; four siblings, Sheldrene, Tynisha, Angela and Anthony Thomas; his three children, Jamie, Aniya, and Davon. Along with a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at noon at Bethel A.M.E., 450 E. Strawberry Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602. Friends are welcome to greet the family starting at 10:00 a.m. at Church. Interment will immediately follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In Antione's memory please make donations to the American Stroke Association.
Please visit Antione's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »