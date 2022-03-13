Anthony Wayne Weems, 67, passed away March 09, 2022 due to COVID-19 complications. 67 years young and he didn't go without a fight. a husband, father and brother.
Tony was born Easter Sunday April 18, 1954, the number 2 son of the late Elvin and Anna Weems. Tony received a parochial education for 10 years then graduated MTHS 1973. Tony then enlisted in the United States Air Force, and upon receiving an honorable discharge returned to Lancaster.
Tony then studied and obtained his cosmetology license. Changing course Tony moved to Atlantic City and worked in the food and beverage service in the heydays of Atlantic City. Tony returned to Lancaster and met the love of his life, a co-employee named Jennifer at Home Depot. Together with Cameron they started their family all the while being a diehard Cowboys fan of the 1st degree.
Tony is survived by his wife Jennifer, (nee Perini) of 20 years and two sons, Aaron Weems of Conestoga, PA and Cameron Weems of Lancaster. Brothers Greg, Steve, Joe and Kevin and Sisters Barbara and Kathy. Tony was predeceased by siblings Daniel & Theresa.
