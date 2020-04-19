Anthony "Tony" Melasecca of Folsom, PA, beloved husband of the late Mary Melasecca, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 of natural causes at nearly 102.
Tony was a very handy man and actually built his own house and garage. He loved to tinker with cars and motorcycles and used to own an Indian motorcycle. Tony enjoyed listening to music, playing the harmonica and the accordion.
Family was most important of all to Tony, and he loved spending time with them and playing his harmonica for all to hear, even at 101. He will be missed by all. Tony also served in the Army.
He was the loving father of four sons, the late Anthony Jr. (wife Lorraine) John (late wife Marlyn), the late George (wife Carol) and Angelo (wife Jody). Wonderful grandfather to 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and caring brother to his sister, Mary, and late siblings Theresa, Angie and John.
Life celebration and memorial for family and friends is being postponed to a time in the future when all can gather safely to celebrate a life well lived. At the time of that memorial announcement information will be given as to where donations may be directed in lieu of flowers.
