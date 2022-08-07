Anthony "Tony" Matt

Anthony "Tony" D. Matt, 58 passed peacefully at his Warwick Township home on Friday, July 22, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, Tony was the son of the late John A. and Anna L. (Mudrinich) Matt.
He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, then later earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Millersville University.
Tony first worked as an accountant for Dorwart Andrew & Company, then for McMinn's Asphalt Co., and was Controller at B.R. Kreider & Son, Inc. at the time of his passing.
Tony enjoyed traveling and was interested in earth and space science. He was a member of the Ashara-Casiphia Lodge No. 551 F.&A.M. in Mount Joy and volunteered professional services to the Boy Scouts of America. He was also an avid Eagles fan.
Tony is survived by his sons, Eric Matt and Andrew Matt, and his daughter Lauren Matt, all of Lititz; his sister, Lisa, wife of Bob Maass of Milton, DE; his twin brother, Frank Matt of Mount Joy; and his former wife, Shelley (Lowry) Matt of Lititz.
Tony's family will greet friends from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a celebration of his life at 11 AM, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »