Anthony "Tony" Joseph Cucuzella, 92, passed away July 5th at Lancaster General Hospital. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Theresa Randisi Cucuzella. He was World War II Navy Veteran serving on the USS Benevolent from 1944-1947. He owned his own barber shop until the time he passed away.
He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Lancaster. He was also a member of the Italian American Club of Lancaster, Rainmakers, and the American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Tony is survived by his three loving children, A. Anthony of Manheim, Angie Dorsey of Landisville, Mary Camp of Bird-in-Hand, sister Mary Salvo of FL, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Nicole Camp Henry, and his brother, Sam.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 11:00 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Final commendation and farewell in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.