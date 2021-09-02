Anthony "Tony" James Arapolu, 74 of Landisville, passed away unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital on August 25, 2021. He was the son of the late James and Bessie (Stratoulas) Arapolu, and the loving husband to Vicki (Eddy) Arapolu for almost 23 years.
Tony was a 1964 graduate of Hempfield High school. He enlisted in the US Army in 1967 and served as an artillery officer in Vietnam.
In the 1980s, Tony was the owner of The Inn in Millersville. He also worked for Scan Tron as a press operator for over 20 years, retiring in 2011.
Tony absolutely loved his dogs, antiquing and going to auctions, and recently started to read often. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, he liked cheering on the Phillies and the Eagles. He enjoyed listening to old doo-wop music and was quite the social butterfly. More than anything, Tony cherished having gatherings at his house with his family and held the title of "grill-master".
Aside from his loving wife Vicki, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Jim Eddy, brother-in-law Richard Eddy (Tina), step daughter, Stephanie Clouser (David), and his grandson, Jacob. He was predeceased by his siblings; Gus, George, and Smaro Strawbridge, and his parents.
A celebration of life will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tony's name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, https://t2t.org. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.