Anthony (Tony) Frank Vaudo, 75, formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Naples, Florida passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on December 9, 2021, in Newnan, Georgia surrounded by his loving wife and two children. Born to Anthony and Marion Vaudo of Brooklyn, New York, Tony had two siblings, older brother Dominick Vaudo and younger sister Linda Mazawey. He was married 54 years to the love of his life, Dorothy (Dot) Molinari.
Tony grew up in Brooklyn. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science from CCNY in 1966. There he met and fell in love with his wife, Dot. They married in July of 1967. Tony continued his education at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry.
His first job in 1971 took them to West Nyack, NY where he started his career at St. Regis Paper Company. While in NY, his oldest child, Nicole was born. Following a move to Rhode Island, his son, Corey, was born. His career proceeded to take him and his family to Dallas, TX for twelve years, Atlanta, GA for four years, Lansdale, PA for five years, and finally Lititz, PA for twenty years.
Tony was a proud and loving father from day one. He loved to coach his kids many sports teams and spend time encouraging them to do their best. There was no activity, life event, or family gathering where Tony was not incredibly active in the lives of his children.
Tony’s daughter, Nicole, married Chad McNutt and they have three children, Caitlyn, Kylee, and Keaton. His son, Corey, married Christie Belardo and they have 4 children, Samuel, Mallory, Norah, and Cooper. Tony was very proud of each of them and loved to tell stories about them. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Tony finished out his career as President/CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging retiring in 2016. Beyond work and spending time with his family, Tony loved to play golf and enjoy meals with family and friends. He was a devoted New York Giants fan and was always up for telling a good story. He served his communities through regular and steady leadership on neighborhood or business association boards. He and Dot enjoyed many memorable vacations together.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday evening, December 15th at Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel, 1 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan, Georgia from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home, Thursday, December 16th at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens, 2090 Highway 54, Peachtree City, Georgia.
Tony greatly appreciated the assistance he was provided in order to receive his Chemistry graduate degree from MIT. In lieu of flowers, Tony would be honored to see donations go towards supporting MIT chemistry graduate students in need of financial assistance. A donation can be made in his memory using the following link: https://giving.mit.edu/form?fundId=2735295
For more information on Tony’s service or to order flowers, visit the link below. The service will be live streamed and available to view for 90 days: https://www.hillcrestchapelcares.com/obituary/Anthony-VaudoJr