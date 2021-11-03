Anthony "Tony" D. Weik, 46, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at home.
He was born in West Reading to David and Linda (Fasnacht) Weik of Denver and was the husband of Kristie A. (Booth) Weik with whom he shared 16 years of marriage.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dirt bikes, four wheelers, gardening, listening to music, 80's hair metal, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, John Lennon, chicken over the fire, drinking beer with family and friends, visiting the cabin in Shunk, PA and family vacations to Bethany and the OBX. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan as well as Supercross and The World of Outlaws.
Anthony worked as a machinist for Ephrata Precision Parts for over 25 years.
In addition to his parents and wife, Anthony is survived by 5 children, Ehrik Edkin of Denver, Shane Weik of Pittsburgh, Emma Booth-Rinehart, wife of Connor Green of York, Alexandra and Alison Weik, at home; granddaughter, Isabella Green; and a brother, Andy D., husband of Jaime Weik of Denver.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11:00 am, at the Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
