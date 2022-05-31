Anthony "Tony" Blaschak, Jr. May 26, 2022

Anthony "Tony" Blaschak, Jr., 69, of Barnesville passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown with his loving and caring family by his side.
He was a 1970 graduate of North Schuylkill High School and also attended Penn State University.
Tony was the former owner and operator of the former Blaschak Coal Company, St. Nicholas, Mahanoy City. He was also affiliated with Blaschak Anthracite, Fisher Mining of English Center, Penn Equipment Corporation of Port Carbon, Ringtown Rentals, J&J Towing of Ringtown, Med Stat Ambulance of Hazleton, and Perry Indoor Golf and Billiards of Hamburg.
If you were to ask one hundred people to describe Tony they would smile and say he was a respectful, caring, humble and honest man. They would tell you he was a great boss, working side by side with his men. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed camping, liked classic cars and traveling, but above all, he was a devoted husband, father and pappy. He understood that everyone makes mistakes and believed in second chances and that a man's' word and his handshake were as good as gold. He also had the ability to find a silver lining around any grey cloud. Tony uniquely touched the life of every person he met and will be so greatly missed by everyone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 12:00 Noon in St. Casimir's Church, 229 North Jardin Street, Shenandoah with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, Pastor as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Saint Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held on Friday morning from 9:30 am until 11:45 AM in St. Casimir's Church.
Expressions of sympathy in Tony's name can be made to Divine Mercy Parish Memorial Fund, 108 West Cherry Street, Shenandoah, PA 17976 and will be available during the visitation at the church.
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin Street, Shenandoah is in care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Tony's family, please sign the guestbook at www.woffuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »