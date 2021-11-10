Anthony Tirado, Jr., 20, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 following a tragic accident. He was born in Lancaster, son of Anthony Tirado, Sr. and Tana Sue Gibson Quiles. Tony was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School, Class of 2019. He was a student at Millersville University, studying accounting. Tony was a member of the Lord's House of Prayer, was the head coach of the Wheatland Middle School Track and Field Team, and he enjoyed bowling, extreme downhill mountain biking, board and card games, sports, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Ohio State, UNC, the Chicago Bulls, basketball and loved track.
He was the sweetest, loving person and was very family oriented. He had a smile that would light up the room and he loved to cuddle.
Surviving in addition to his parents, siblings: Sara Gibson, Nigale Quiles and Lianna Tirado. Paternal grandmother: Blanca Tirado. Maternal grandparents: Anthony and Teresa Gibson. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews. He was loved and "adopted" in many families and was loved by everyone.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Lord's House of Prayer, 133 East Vine St., Lancaster on Friday at 2:00 P.M. Viewing at the church on Thursday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Dress as fly as little Tony would, wear your best sneakers. Interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: McCaskey Track and Field, in the memo line put LTCT. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
