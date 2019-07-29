Anthony T. Arcudi, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Annuziata (Monti) Arcudi. He was married for 60 years to Mary Ann (Caterbone) Arcudi, who passed away in 2014.
Tony grew up in Lancaster and graduated in 1949 from JP McCaskey High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force, held the rank of Airman 1st class and served during the Korean War.
Tony was employed at RCA as a department supervisor. He then worked for Woolworth Distribution Center, of Denver, PA, and retired as a supervisor. He then worked at the Manheim Auto Auction as a security officer. In addition, Tony was a study hall monitor at Lancaster Catholic High School.
As a young man, Tony played basketball for the Boy's Club of Lancaster travel team and played against Wilt Chamberlain and his team. Pop always had witty one-liners. One of them described the game against Chamberlain as a success -- "We lost but held Wilt to only 60 points." Tony devoted 66 years of his life to coaching and assisting with youth sports. He was a long-time coach at St. Anne's CYO. He was also an assistant coach for the men's basketball team at LCHS. For many years after retiring he was in charge of paying all the referees and umpires at LCHS sporting events. Tony volunteered for many years at the LCHS Festival. Tony loved socializing everywhere he went, especially at LCHS sporting events. Everybody who knew Tony, called him, "Pop". He was a member of the North Side Cosmopolitan Club in Lancaster as well as a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Tony loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his four children: Antonia M. (Toni), wife of David W. Wimer, Sinking Spring, PA, Nancy J., wife of Michael B. Shenk, Willow Street, PA, Stephen A. Arcudi, Torrance, CA, and Michael J. Arcudi, Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are his six grandchildren: Jennifer, Nicki, Emily, Eric, Renee, and Ian, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Santo (Sammy), and one sister, Stella Trenta.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday evening, July 31st, from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday morning at 11AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, with the Rev. Tri M. Loung as celebrant. Entombment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to LCHS Athletic Dept. 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com