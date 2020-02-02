Anthony Stoltzfus, 49, of New Holland, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Melvin B. and Anna Elizabeth Stoltzfus. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1989. He was a fun-loving and ornery husband and father, and was known for his sense of humor and sarcasm.
He had a lifelong passion for motorcycles, and was the owner of Stoltzfus Moto Co. in Leola.
He is survived by his wife Diane Eitnier Stoltzfus, four children Alethea, Zachary, Miranda, and Tabitha Stoltzfus, sister Cheryl Shenk, brother Karl Stoltzfus, and father Melvin B. Stoltzfus. He was predeceased by his mother Anna Elizabeth Stoltzfus.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice of Lancaster.
A celebration of life event will be held in a few months. Details will be posted at a later date in the newspaper and on Facebook.
