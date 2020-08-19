Anthony S. "Andy" Haines, 60, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Larry G. Haines of Mount Wolf and Thelma J. (Heigel) Haines of Maine. Andy was the husband of Penny J. (Frick) Haines.
Andy was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1978. He was a self-employed garage door installer for HDS Specialist. Andy was a member of LCBC.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Penny, are two children, Ashley Haines companion of Christopher Roberto of Philadelphia and Ryan Haines of Philadelphia. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Lindsey and Christopher Roberto. He was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Haines.
A funeral service honoring Andy's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12 Noon. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 12 Noon. PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols limit funeral home capacity. Seating is limited, please arrive early and all attendees will be required to wear a mask. Interment will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com