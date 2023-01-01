Anthony P. "Tony" Kelly, 69, son of Molly & Leo Kelly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully, Dec 16th. A lifelong Lancaster resident, Tony was known by all as an extremely generous, sweet soul - being outgoing, gentle, & consistently kind in his engagements.
He good naturedly worked many years for Goodwill Industries. He was a 1971 LCHS graduate, where he was a 4-year band member.
Tony is survived by 3 brothers, 3 sisters and their offspring. His immediate & extended family remain so proud of Tony & how he always positively & sagely led his life, despite its difficulties.
He was an avid city-wide walker. Tony loved time with his large family, painting, watching movies, eating out, reading newspapers, dancing, gift giving & especially living his faith.
Services & burial will be in April, and publicly announced prior.
