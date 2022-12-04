Anthony L. (Tony) Battaglia, Sr. of West Hempfield Township, passed away on his 82nd birthday December 2, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Nancy Norton Battaglia with whom he was married 37 years until her death in 2016. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Antonio F. and Rose Fulginiti Battaglia.
Tony retired from the family business, S. James Fulginiti Construction Company. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, rooting for his favorite Philadelphia sports teams the Flyers and Eagles along with the U Conn Women's Basketball Team. Tony relished the company of his family and doting on his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Anthony L. Battaglia, Jr.; Barb Nosenzo (Geno); Cathy Miller; Rosemarie Grigsby (Richard); Patti Battaglia (Jeff Vaughn) and Susie Thomas (Charlie). Ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses and Caregivers of Hospice and Community Care for the care given to Tony and support to his family.
At Tony's request there will be no public services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
