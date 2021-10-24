Anthony J. Zigment, 96, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, formerly of Manheim Township, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021. He was born in Scranton, PA and was the son of the late Anthony J. and Julia M. (Powell) Zigment.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Welsh Musser Zigment in 2006. He was also previously married to Marcella Kozloski.
He graduated from Central High School in 1942 in Scranton, attended Penn State Extension, the University of Scranton with a B.S. in Chemistry in 1949 and earned his MBA from DePaul University in Chicago.
Tony retired as Research Chemist for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was in their Water Quality Department. Prior to the Commonwealth, he was a Development Chemist for Armstrong World Industries where he had several patents in adhesives. His first job was at the Maryland Drydock Company in Baltimore.
The Captain, as he was known to many, served his Country with the United States Navy during WWII. He served the years from 1943-1958. He served on the LST 506 as Pharmacist’s Mate during D-Day invasion of France, June 6, 1944 at Omaha Beach, LST 506 February 1944-December 1944. He was based in the Azore Islands with the Naval Squadron V PB 114 as Pharmacist Mate at Island Dispensary from March 1945-March 1946. He was honorably discharged as Pharmacist Mate in April 1946.
Tony then served in the Naval Reserve from 1946 in Scranton, until commissioned Ensign in Summer of 1949. He was honorably discharged as Officer USNR in 1958 while living in Chicago. There he attended the Naval Officer Engineering School at Forest Park, Ill.
His work experience in Chicago consisted as a Food Chemist with Wilson and Co. from 1949-1951, Water and Petroleum Catalyst Chemist with NALCO Chemical Co 1951-1958. While living in Lewiston, NY he was Liquid Rocket Fuels Chemist with Olin Matheson Corp. When he moved to Lancaster he became Development Chemist at R&D Center for Armstrong Cork Co. specializing in Adhesives Roofing and many other building products from 1960-1970. From 1970-1974 he was the Water Quality Superintendent for the Lancaster Water Bureau and Sewer Plants. In Harrisburg, he was the Environmental Training Director for the Department of Community Affairs, for the Commonwealth of PA. From 1975-1986, he established statewide training programs for Water and Water Pollution Operators. He conducted seminars on Solid Waste, Water Safety, Energy Saving, and Air Pollution Seminars in cooperation with Department of Environmental Resources.
His community service included Lancaster Boy Scout Leader in the 1960s, Lancaster City Councilman 1966-1969 where he sponsored the original City Historic Ordinance, Science Fair Judge at F&M College High School Competition, former member and Treasurer of Lancaster Water Authority from 1990-2000, Treasurer of former Conestoga Valley Association (related to river area, not school), member of Lancaster County Conservancy, awarded numerous awards from American Water Works Assoc., Water Works Operators of PA, and Water Pollution Operators of PA. He was also a State Licensed Class WA-1 Water Operator.
His life memberships include American Chemical Society, American Water Works Association, Eastern Section Water Pollution Water Operators Assn, Naval Institute, Annapolis, MD, PA Federation of Sportsmen’s Club, Veterans of Foreign Affairs Lititz Springs Post 1463, VFW National Home Eaton Rapids, MI, and American Legion Post 34.
He was a longtime member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
The Captain’s retirement activities were Chaplain of VFW Post 1463 Lititz, Board of Directors PA LST Assoc (Navy and Coast Guard ships), Board of Directors of Landis Woods, Boettcher House, Manheim Township Parks and Recreation, Men’s Garden Club of Lancaster, worked part time several years for Lancaster Oil Products, taught courses for water and sewer operators at Brownstown Vo-Tech, and enjoyed visiting schools delivering lectures on WWII. He cherished the wonderful Thank You notes from the children he visited. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and bowling at Rocky Springs. He also was proud of his auditioning for Senior IDOL in 2009. He was a resident of United Zion since 2006.
He is survived by two sons, Lt. Col., USAF (Retired), Leonard A. Zigment, husband of Christine, of Colorado Springs, CO, Robert A. Zigment, husband of Julie, of Whiteford, MD and, two daughters, Nancy Ann Zigment, of Landisville, Linda M. Armer, wife of Victor, Jr., Brunnerville, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a stepson Gregory Welsh.
