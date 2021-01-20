Anthony J. Purcell, Sr., 63, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 unexpectedly at home. He was the husband of Deborah L. Wolf Purcell for almost 45 years. He was born in Shamokin, son of the late Thomas, Jr. and Dorothy Royack Purcell.
Anthony graduated from Penn Manor High School and attended both Bloomsburg University and Elizabethtown College. He was employed as an industrial electrician for Armstrong World Industries for over 40 years. While there he served as International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Vice-President, and later President for over 20 years, through several contract negotiations. He served on the Community Services of Organized Labor in Lancaster County. He further served two terms on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Lancaster County and was awarded Rookie Volunteer of the Year in 2009.
He was a lifelong member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. From a young age, he was a sports enthusiast, which included his favorite teams of the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his early 20's he played for the Lancaster Red Rose Rugby team in addition to playing and coaching the Saint Philip's Killer Bees Softball team in Millersville for over four decades and leading them to numerous championships. Later in life, he coached and played softball for the Springford Over 50's Softball team. He led many of his teams to state and international championships. Other pastimes included participating in a local poker club for over 30 years, card tournaments and sudoku. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife to 46 of 50 states and abroad. Anthony was widely known for his dedication to family, generosity, honesty and equality. It was known that he fought for the "little guy". He will be deeply missed by family and numerous friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Anthony J. Purcell, Jr. and two brothers: Thomas (Janet) Purcell III; and Jeffery (Kate Fitzpatrick) Purcell. Also, nieces and nephews: Heather Wolf; Beth Purcell Confer; Charles Wolf III; Sarah Purcell Brock; Thomas Purcell IV; and Mary Purcell. Many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law: Daniel Espejel.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Community Services of Organized Labor, 675 Manor St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com