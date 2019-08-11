Anthony J. Michetti, 78, of New Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook.
He was married 43 years to Ruth Ann Tighe Michetti. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Ida Collevecchio Michetti.
Anthony had worked for many years as a salesman at Joffe's Gun Shop in Upper Darby. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Denver. He was a member of the Beartown Sportsman's Association and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and trap shooting.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a sister, Janice Collevecchia of Coatesville, and a brother John husband of Barbara Michetti of Lansdowne.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 12, at 7:00 P.M. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3 Denver Road, Denver with the Rev. Keith Sweitzer officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anthony's memory may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Bible Assembly.