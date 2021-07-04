Anthony F. Cazillo III, 26, of West Willow, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his home due to an undiagnosed heart condition. He was recently married to Katelyn Rose (Fox) Cazillo, who was the joy and the love of his life.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Frank (Anthony F., Jr.) and Susan E. (Tini) Cazillo, of West Willow.
Anthony was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 2013. After college he attended HACC and then Millersville University, graduating in 2017 with a degree in business and political affairs. Anthony held positions in sales and marketing, being employed by Agape Care, Lancaster Newspapers, and most recently, Align Wealth Strategies. He was also active in Lancaster County politics, serving as a Committeeman in Pequea Township, serving on the Pequea Township Planning Commission, and was currently serving on the Pequea Township Board of Supervisors. He was also a past president of Millersville University College Republicans, a member of Lancaster Young Republicans, and a member of Lancaster Young Professionals.
Anthony lived a full and meaningful life. Whether he was enjoying time with his friends smoking cigars, talking politics, or telling jokes and making others laugh- he was the center of it all. He loved spending time with his wife, Katelyn, watching historical movies, taking walks at the local parks- enjoying each other's company in everything they did together. He was also very fond of cooking, his specialty being his famous chili, which won the hearts of all who tasted it. Besides cooking, he had a vast array of interests and could always find something to connect with, no matter whom he met. Anthony's strong faith in God was admired among friends and family. It was a faith that shined brightly in the way he served his community, the way he cherished his friends, and in the way he cared for his dearest family and loved ones.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Hannah and Ben Hersh, and their children, Ariel and Evolet, of Lancaster; sister, Veronica Cazillo, of West Willow; paternal grandparents, Tony (Anthony F., Sr.) and Judy Cazillo, of Parkesburg; maternal grandparents, James and Linda Ross, of Millersville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Jill (Martin) Fox, of Ephrata. He is also survived by a large extended family. He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, John Tini.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday evening, July 8, from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Friday morning, July 9, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in New Danville Mennonite Cemetery.
A livestream of the service can be viewed at https://calvarychurch.org/eventstream.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to assist Katelyn with unexpected expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-anthony-cazillo.
