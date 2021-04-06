Anthony D. Musser, 58, of Lititz. April 1, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Debra A. Burkhart Musser, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage this past November 2nd. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of William D. and Beverly A. Young Musser.
Anthony was a master plumber for over 25 years. He had last worked as an estimator for Garden Spot Mechanical.
He was a Philadelphia Flyers and a Washington Redskins fan, enjoyed drawing, drumming, and a good cigar. He loved taking family vacations to Stone Harbor.
Anthony was a member of The Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughters: Madison P. Musser and MacKenzie G. Musser, both of Wallingford; his brother Brian S. married to Cathie Musser of Marietta; his in-laws Carl S. and Ann L. Burkhart of Lititz, and Dawn married to Randy Smith of Everett, PA.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 1:00-2:30PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 2:30PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Anthony's memory to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17109 centralpafoodbank.org. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com