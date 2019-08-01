Anthony "Boobie" C. Whitfield

Anthony "Boobie" Curtis Whitfield, 29, of Willow Street, died tragically in a one-car accident on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in East Hempfield Twp. He was the fiancé of Ciera M. Perez.
At the time of his death, Boobie was employed as an auto technician for Valvoline, Columbia Avenue.
Born July 17, 1990, in Lancaster, he was the son of Anthony G. and Barbara A. (Hargrove) Whitfield, of Willow Street.
He will be lovingly missed by his fiancée; five step-children; parents; four siblings; Antwan Ford, married to Katrisha, of Syracuse, NY, Donnesia L. Hargrove, Erika M. Hargrove, Nakema L., married to Daniel Frazier, all of Lancaster, and a maternal grandmother; Annie B. Hargrove, of Willow Street.
He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather; Frank D. Hargrove and paternal grandparents; Robert L. and Irene (Parker) Whitfield.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Boobie's Home-Going Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Viewing 12:00-1:00 p.m.) Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. Flowers are welcome.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298