Anthony A. "Tony" Plastino, 63, of Willow Street PA, passed away at his home on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia A. Carr Plastino.
Born in Lancaster PA, Tony was a son of the late Ernest and Hilda C. Mowrer Plastino.
Tony had worked as a heavy equipment operator for D.H. Funk & Sons, Columbia, and a truck driver for Jackson Trucking, Kirkwood.
Tony was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Patricia, he is survived by 6 children, Denal Jennings, Jeremy Plastino (Kara), Toni Lynn Garcia (Ramon), Angela Burns, William Gibson III (Brittney), Samuel Gibson (Brandy), 11 grandchildren; siblings Dennis Plastino (Fay), Ernest Plastino (Kathy), and Suanne Kauffman (Dennis).
Friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM. There will be a viewing Thursday evening from 4-6:00 PM. Please omit flowers, with memorial contributions to the American Heart Association. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.