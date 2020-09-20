Announcement of Funeral Mass for Dr. Leonard L. Szpara

Announcement of Funeral Mass for Dr. Leonard L. Szpara

Family, friends, and colleagues of Yvonne Szpara are respectfully invited to attend the funeral mass for her husband, Dr. Leonard L. Szpara, on September 26, 2020, at 11:00am, at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. The church will be open beginning at 10:30am. Please wear your mask and observe social distancing. To join the family for a light meal outdoors afterward, please RSVP to LLS1@psu.edu. The obituary and online condolences are available at www.BuchFuneral.com

Plant a tree in memory of Leonard Szpara
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Buch Funeral Home, Inc.

21 West Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
717-653-4371
www.buchfuneral.com

Sign up for our newsletter