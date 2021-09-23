Annie Z. (King) Lapp Smoker Stoltzfus, 92, of 241 Cherry Lane Road, Myerstown, PA, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Born in Ronks, PA, on December 31, 1928, she was daughter of the late Jacob F. and Rachel B. (Zook) King. Annie was the wife of the late Isaac M. Lapp who died in December 1967. She married Stephen K. Smoker in 2003 and he died in 2004. She later married Stephen M. Stoltzfus in 2010 and he died in 2012. Annie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving is a son, Samuel Z. Lapp of Myerstown; three daughters, Rachel wife of the late Stephen G. Lantz of Lebanon; Fannie wife of Reuben G. Stoltzfus, Jr. of Myerstown; Miriam wife of John R. Stoltzfus of Lebanon; 32 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Fassen; brother, David Z. King; daughter, Mary Stoltzfus and granddaughter, Elizabeth.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the late residence, at 241 Cherry Lane Road, Myerstown, PA. Viewing will be on Thursday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at her residence. Burial in Lapp Cemetery. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
