Annie Z. Esh, age 54 of 1520 Harmony Ridge Drive, Drumore, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Isaac S. Esh. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Zook Glick.
Annie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 10 children: Levi G., husband of Sarah S. Yoder Esh of Kirkwood, Rebecca G., wife of Aaron S. Beiler of West Grove, Omar G., husband of Sarah F. Beiler Esh of Drumore, Mary G., wife of Isaac G. King of Cochranville, Susie G., wife of Elam S. King of Oxford, Jacob G., husband of Katie M. Stoltzfus Esh of Drumore, Christ G., Abner G., Isaac S., Jr., and Bena G. Esh, all at home, 28 grandchildren, 12 siblings: David Z., husband of Lydia Beiler Glick of Leola, Levi Z., husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Glick of Rising Sun, MD, Joseph Z., husband of Malinda Stoltzfus Glick of Platteville, WI, Bena Z., wife of Abner Fisher of Strasburg, Amos, husband of Linda Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos of Littlestown, PA, Christ, husband of Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos of Columbia, Becky, wife of Aaron Beiler of Christiana, Abner Stoltzfoos, Daniel, husband of Fannie King Stoltzfoos of Oxford, Samuel, husband of Lizzie Esch Stoltzfoos of Airville, Arie, wife of Aaron Beiler of Blanchardville, WI, and Henry, husband of Sarah King Stoltzfoos of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by a son, Benuel G. Esh and 3 grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1520 Harmony Ridge Drive, Drumore, on Wednesday, February 1st at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Wakefield Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. ReynoldsAndShivery.com
