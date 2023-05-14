Annie W. "Winnie" Sheaffer, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Manheim, daughter of the late Roy H. and Dolly W. Heistand Bender. Winnie worked in quality control at Dart Container for 30 years before her retirement in 2002. She was a member of Newtown United Methodist Church, and Chickies Rock Moose Lodge #307. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her companion: Richard C. Null. One son: Keith S. (Marjorie K.) Sheaffer. Two daughters: Annette M. (Robert L.) Garman and Robin Sheaffer (significant other: Bill Shickley, Jr.). Seven grandchildren: Nicole, Brian, Jr., Ashley, Andrea, Jacqueline, Zachary, and Alexandra. Eight great-grandchildren: Ian, Ethan, Kayla, Brian III, Isabella, Evalynn, William and Sutton. One sister: Kim (Ricardo) Hernandez. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Edward and Roy Bender II.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Jared Stoltzfus, officiating. Interment in Mountville Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Newtown United Methodist Church, 1910 Iron Bridge Road, Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »