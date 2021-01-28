Annie S. Stoltzfus, 91, of 453 Springville Rd., Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Simeon G. and Fannie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Annie was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: a sister, Bena Stoltzfus, Quarryville; a sister-in-law, Drusilla Stoltzfus, Quarryville; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: 11 siblings, Elam, Sarah, Lester, Eli, Rachel, Enos, Christ, Leroy Stoltzfus, Sylvia Fisher, Fannie Fisher, Simeon Stoltzfus.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and Hospice and Community Care for their care for Annie.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Furman's – Leola
