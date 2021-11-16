Annie S. King, 76, of 207 Osceola Mill Rd., Gordonville, passed away at the home of her son-in-law, Alvin Stoltzfus, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. She was the wife of the late Jonas M. King. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Lizzie Riehl. A retired housekeeper at Bird-in-Hand Inn, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 6 children, Catherine married to Daniel Esh, Jr., Gordonville, John married to Malinda Blank King, Newburg, Linda married to Alvin Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Barbie King, at home, Edna married to John Beiler, Jr., East Earl, Elmer married to Jolene Esh King, New Holland; 28 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jonathon married to Cora Jean Riehl, Fannie married to Ike Beiler, Linda Fisher, Amos married to Martha Riehl, Elam Riehl, Mamie Esh, Barbie married to Sam Dienner; sister-in-law, Barbie Riehl. She was preceded in death by: 3 grandsons, Mahlon, James, and an infant; brother, Elmer Riehl; brother-in-law, Steve Esh.
Funeral services will be from the Alvin Stoltzfus Residence, 205 Osceola Mill Rd., Gordonville, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the Alvin Stoltzfus Residence.
Furman’s – Leola
