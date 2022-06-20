Annie R. Beiler, 96, of 5875 Plank Rd., Gap entered into rest on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her son's home. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late David and Dora B. Riehl Glick. She was the wife of the late Jacob K. Beiler who died in 1993. A homemaker, Mrs. Beiler was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: six children, John married to Terry Welsh Beiler, E. Earl, Elam married to the late Sylvia Beiler, FL, David married to Barbie King Beiler, Gap, Mary Ann married to Levi E. King, New Holland, Levi J. married to Barbie Kauffman Beiler, Jacob Jr. married to Katie Mae Stoltzfus Beiler, both of Gap; 36 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Aaron F. married to Lizzie Ann Stoltzfus, Gratz. A daughter, Elizabeth Stoltzfus; a son, Leroy Beiler; sisters, Mary Stoltzfus, Emma Zook, Katie Beiler, Naomi Riehl, Dora Riehl; brothers, Christ, Menno, Abner, David, John and Leroy Glick preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Buena Vista Cemetery, Gap. Furman's Leola
