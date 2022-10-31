Annie Mae Stoltzfus, 58, of 5996 Buena Vista Rd., Gap, entered into rest on Saturday, October 29, 2022 after a 7-month battle with a cancerous brain tumor. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of Daniel R. King and the late Fannie B. King. She was the wife of Ervin K. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father are: 9 children, Mary Ruth married to Joseph King, Newmanstown, Ephraim married to Linda Lapp Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Fannie married to Leroy King, Gap, Ervin, Jr. married to Liz Zook Stoltzfus, Paradise, Lizzie married to Jonas King, Christiana, Daniel married to Loretta Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Esther married to Allen Stoltzfus, Gap, Omar Stoltzfus, Annie Mae Stoltzfus, both at home; 20 grandchildren; siblings, Amos Jay married to Ruth King, Gordonville, Mary Ruth married to Gideon Fisher, Ronks, Daniel married to Verna King, Lancaster, Katie Ann married to Elmer Beiler, Christiana, Esther married to David Stoltzfus, Jr., Ronks, Barbie married to Steven Beiler, Quarryville, Crist married to Esther King, Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a stillborn son, Christian, and a brother, Samuel.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 1 pm EST with interment following in Buena Vista Cemetery. Viewing: at the late home till the time of the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
