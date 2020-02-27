Annie M. King, 89, of 205 W. Main St., Leola, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Sadie Zook King. She worked as a clerk for S. Clyde Weaver Meats at Central Market for over 50 years. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: a sister-in-law, Lena K. King, Kinzers. She was preceded in death by: a sister Rebecca Stoltzfus; 2 brothers, Abram and Melvin King; a brother-in-law, David Stoltzfus; a sister-in-law, Lizzie King.
Funeral services will be held from the Christ and Lillian Beiler residence, 106 Horseshoe Rd., Leola on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »