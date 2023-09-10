Annie Lou Baskerville Talton, 94 of Lancaster, PA, transitioned on September 1, 2023 to be with the Lord at her home 355 S. Ann Street.
Annie was born in Baskerville, VA to the late Daniel and Annie Belle (Hayes) Baskerville.
Annie and her late husband Junior (Jack) Talton resided in Angier, NC before moving their family to Lancaster, PA in 1958. After settling in Lancaster in her early years she stayed home to raise her children, then took a job with Bird In Hand Poultry, then transitioned into housekeeping at the Holiday Inn Hotel that later became known as the Eden Resort Suites, from where she retired after over 30 years of service.
Annie was a dedicated grandmother that loved to take care of her grandchildren. She was an avid baker, loved to make homemade southern meals, and would feed all that came to her home. Annie really enjoyed going fishing with her husband as well as traveling back down south to visit with family and friends. Annie really enjoyed attended our annual family reunions. Annie was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church here in Lancaster, PA.
Annie, a loving wife and dedicated mother, leaves to cherish her memory her children, Ernest (Pop) Talton, his beloved wife Lorraine (5 children), Dorothy Talton (4 children), Lois Morant (her beloved husband Samuel Morant) (4 children), Hazel M. Morant married to Abraham Morant (3 children), Lee Junior Talton (deceased) married to Ruby Talton (3 children), and Judith (Judy) Talton-Baltimore: a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by siblings Daniel Baskerville, Molly Byrant, Mary Epps, Charlie Baskerville, Julia Green, Janeva Boynes, Willie Bell McNeil, and Nanny Sue China.
Annie lived a full and blessed life, and loved the Lord. She will be greatly missed by those who were blessed by her infectious caring and giving heart.
A funeral service will take place September 15, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Family invites guests to a viewing prior to service beginning at 9am with service to follow at 10am. Annie will be put to rest at Greenwood Cemetery following the conclusion of service.
"A precious one from us has gone, a voice we love is still. A place is vacant in our hearts, which never can be filled."
