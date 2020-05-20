Annie Lewis Cibula

Our kindhearted ray of sunshine, Annie Cibula, peacefully joined her heavenly family on May 16, 2020, just five days shy of her 98th birthday, at the home of her daughter. She was the last of ten siblings of the Roberts family. Born in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Talcot and Mary Roberts and was the widow of John Cibula, Sr., who passed away in 1988.
She loved life and people and will be remembered for her contagious smile and laughter for everyone. She loved to smell the roses and was ready to go whenever someone would take her for a ride. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and a loving mother, nanny, and GG.
Surviving are her son, John Cibula, Jr., of Maryland, daughters Judy wife of Earl Suter of North Carolina, and Nancy wife of Dennis Hauenstein of Lawn, PA. Also surviving are five granddaughters, Christine wife of Tom Bowser of York, Jennifer wife of Michael Sullivan of Lititz, Tonya wife of Brad Wenger of Hershey, Shelley wife of Skip Notte, and Kara Suter, both of North Carolina, as well as her ten loving great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Edward Cibula and by her very special friend and companion, Dominic Pizzola.
There will be a short service at the Conestoga Memorial Park Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations can be sent to Otterbein UM Church, 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or Meals on Wheels of Lancaster. Or you can just spread some kindness to others as she would have done. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »