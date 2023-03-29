Annie L. (Winters) Witmer, 82, of Marietta passed away March 23, 2023 at home. She was the daughter of the late John E. and Catherine (Frank) Winters. She is the devoted wife of almost 62 years to Bruce Witmer.
After graduating from Donegal High School, she started her career at a sewing factory. She was passionate about her faith and her family. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, painting and wood carving. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings in her home, playing games with her grandchildren and spending time with her loved ones. To Annie, family was very important, and she cherished every moment that she spent with the people she loved.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Witmer; her children: Tanya Grab (James), Sean Witmer (Sherry), Eric Witmer (Angie), and Joel Witmer (Faith); her grandchildren: Alicia, Laura, Leah (Isaac), Jamie, James (Hannah), Nathan (Lydia), Stephanie, Cole (Chrystal), Kyle (Alyssa), Levi (Megan), Katie, Cody, Bailey, Wyatt, Kayla, and Riley; 19 great-grandchildren; Siblings: John Winters and Bonnie Huber. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Glory Johns and MaryLou Winters.
Services will be held Thursday March 30, 2023 at Grace Chapel, 2535 Colebrook Road, Middletown, PA 17022. Services are to start at 11:00 AM, followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Annie's memory may be made to her church, Grace Chapel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home.