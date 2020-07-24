Annie L. Lapp, 62, of East Earl, PA, entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Rachel Kauffman Fisher. She was the wife of John S. Lapp. She was a health coach with Plexus worldwide and was a member of Omega Christian Assembly Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 7 children, Amos married to Anna King Lapp, Rebecca married to David Riehl, both of Lititz, Barbara married to Samuel Keding, Pearcy, AR, Paul married to Abigail Claussen Lapp, Bloomingdale, IN, Melvin, Rachel and Mary Lapp, all of East Earl; 20 grandchildren.
Also surviving are: 8 siblings, Rebecca married to John Glick, Darlington, WI, Mary married to Jesse Lapp, Strasburg, Elam married to Mary Blank Fisher, Loganton, Fannie married to John Lapp, Allenwood, John married to Fannie Stoltzfus Fisher, Rockville, IN, Rachel married to Jacob S. Fisher, Economy, IN, Amos married to Lydia Stoltzfus Fisher, Loganton, Paul married to Lydia Beiler Fisher, Rebersburg; a brother-in-law, Joe Stoltzfus, Rockville, IN; sisters-in-law, Annie Fisher, Marshall, IN, Barbara Graber, Cambridge City, IN; 2 step brothers, David and Willis Schrock, Arthur, IL; a step sister, Ina May Schrock, Arthur, IL.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Lydia Stoltzfus, and 2 brothers, Daniel and Christian Fisher.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Memory Gardens, Ephrata, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Omega Christian Assembly Church benevolence fund, Blessingsofhope.com, or Hospiceand
communitycare.org Furman's – Leola