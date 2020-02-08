Annie L. King, age 77, of 459 Rosedale Road, Kirkwood, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late John F. King who died July 28 last year.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Christian U. and Emma Lapp Petersheim. Annie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 7 children: Christian P. husband of Malinda Fisher King of Christiana, John P. husband of Elizabeth Stoltzfus King, Barbara P. wife of Stevie M. Esch both of Fort Plain, NY, Daniel P. husband of Mary Fisher King, David P. husband of Malinda Glick King both of Kirkwood, Katie P. wife of Jacob S. Stoltzfoos of Blanchardville, WI, Emma P. wife of Abram L. Miller of Fort Plain, NY, 65 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, 7 siblings: Emma L. wife of the late David Z. Stoltzfoos of Oak Grove, KY, Benuel L. husband of Rebecca Riehl Petersheim of East Petersburg, Katie L. Petersheim, Sadie L. Petersheim, Amos L. husband of Sadie Stoltzfus Petersheim, all of Gordonville, Christian U., Jr. husband of Rachel Riehl Petersheim of Oxford, Melvin L. husband of Elizabeth Stoltzfus Petersheim of Elizabethville, PA, and 8 step brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Mary L. and husband Elmer Zook, John D. late husband of Sarah Beiler Petersheim of Narvon and the late Mary King Petersheim, and Susie Petersheim.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 459 Rosedale Road, Kirkwood, TODAY, Saturday February 8 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
