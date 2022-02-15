Annie L. Glick, age 94 of 1113 Park Road, Honey Brook, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late Daniel S. Smucker who passed away on August 15, 1970, and the late Abner R. Glick who passed away on June 15, 1998. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Moses Y. and Annie Lapp Beiler.
Annie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 8 children: Moses B., husband of Susie Stoltzfus Smucker of Narvon, Freida B., wife of the late David Esh of Gordonville, David B., husband of Naomi Esch Smucker of Dornsife, PA, Annie B., wife of Ben Kauffman of Honey Brook, Daniel B., husband of Rebecca Esh Smucker of East Earl, Elam B., husband of Beverly Moncado Smucker of Narvon, Sadie Mae, wife of Sylvan Stoltzfus of Leola, and Nancy Jane, wife of Isaac King of Honey Brook, 10 step-children: Anna M., wife of Elmer Lapp of Lancaster, Aaron K., husband of Elizabeth Beiler Glick of Holtwood, Dora K., wife of David I. Glick of Mill Hall, Susie K., wife of Benjamin B. Glick of Paradise, Menno K., husband of Colleen Martin Glick of Shipshewana, IN, Abner K., husband of Elsie Beiler Glick of Gap, Samuel K., husband of Elizabeth Esh Glick of Dornsife, PA, Sara K., wife of Melvin B. Beiler of Ronks, Amos K., husband of Elizabeth Stoltzfoos Glick of FL, and Elmer K., husband of Lisa Blank Glick of Gordonville, 69 grandchildren, 77 step-grandchildren, and 217 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 children: Rachel B., late wife of Amos Zook, husband of Barbie Zook of Gap, and Mary B., late wife of the late David Blank, a grandson, Melvin S. Kauffman, 2 step-children: David A., late husband of Barbara Fisher Glick of Kinzers, and Eli K., late husband of Sadie Zook Glick of Quarryville, and 3 sisters: Mary L. Esh, Sadie L. Esh, and Katie L. Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1113 Park Road, Honey Brook, on Wednesday, February 16th at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Mast Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service.
A living tribute »