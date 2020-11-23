Annie L. Beiler, 93, of 755 New Holland Road, New Holland, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Jesse B. and Emma Lapp Riehl. She was the wife of the late Jacob E. Beiler who died in 2008. A homemaker, Annie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 children, Jonas married to Rebecca King Beiler, Ruth Fisher, Samuel married to Vivian Stoltzfus Beiler, Jesse married to Elizabeth Ann Riehl Beiler, all of New Holland; a daughter-in-law, Naomi Beiler, New Holland; 21 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; 3 siblings, Christian Riehl, Quarryville, Fannie Ebersol, Bird-in-Hand, Jesse married to Sara Ellen Riehl, Lititz. She was preceded in death by: a son, Andrew; a son-in-law, Michael Fisher; a great-granddaughter, Kristin Flaud; 7 siblings, Mary Beiler, Katie King, Rachel Riehl, Susie Ebersol, Gideon, Menno, and Mattie Riehl.
The family would like to thank all of Annie's caregivers for all their support during her years of illness.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Furman's – Leola
