Annie K. Zook, age 82, of 5540 White Oak Road, Paradise, passed away at home on June 2, 2020. She was the wife of Jacob M. Zook. She was born in Witmer, daughter of the late Christ S. and Sarah King Miller. She was member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 6 children: Sarah M. wife of Amos B. Kauffman of Rising Sun, MD, Daniel L. husband of Sarah King Zook of Christiana, Mary K. Wife of Amos L. Stoltzfus of Bird In Hand, Stephen M. husband of Sadie Lapp Zook of Christiana, Christian M. husband of Anna Fisher Zook of Paradise, Susie A. wife of Christ L. Zook of Paradise, 39 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 28 step great-grandchildren, 10 siblings: Sadie wife of Daniel L. King of Howard, PA, Aaron husband of Sarah Fisher Miller of Gordonville, Christian husband of Ruth Miller of Willow Street, Enos husband of Anna Fisher Miller of Paradise, Emanuel Miller of Pequea, Naomi wife of the late Elam Stoltzfus of Christiana, Emma wife of Jacob Beiler of Quarryville, Barbara wife of Ben King of Quarryville, Leah wife of Daniel Zook of Honey Brook, and John husband of Emma Fisher Miller of Delta. She was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren and 3 siblings: Jacob, Mary, and Rebecca.
A private family service will be held. Internment will take place in the Bart Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
