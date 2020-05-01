Annie K. Stoltzfus, age 86, of 102 Farmdale Road, Christiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Henry S. Stoltzfus who died on April 13th of this year. Born in Bird In Hand, she was the daughter of the late Abner S. and Hannah King Glick.
She is survived by 8 children: Abner G. husband of Mattie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom, Rebecca G. wife of Jacob S. Fisher of Bloomsburg, Hannah G. wife of Jacob F. Stoltzfus of Oxford, Malinda G. wife of David L. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, John G. husband of Mary Glick Stoltzfus of Christiana, Sarah G. wife of Amos F. Stoltzfus of Oxford, Annie G. wife of Aaron F. Beiler of Darlington, WI, Henry S., Jr. husband of Saloma Lapp Stoltzfus of Christiana, 63 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and 11 siblings: Amos husband of Lizzie Fisher Glick, Mose husband of Annie Fisher Glick, Joel husband of Lizzie Stoltzfoos Glick all of Quarryville, Abner Glick of New Jersey, Joseph husband of Mary Stoltzfus Glick, Levi husband of Sarah Lapp Glick both of Quarryville, Sarah wife of the late Samuel Stoltzfus, Rebecca wife of the late Ammon Fisher, both of Christiana, Malinda wife of John Stoltzfoos of Holtwood, Arie wife of Ben Miller of Gap, and Jonas husband of Annie Kauffman Glick of Christiana. She was preceded in death by 1 grandson, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 brother, David late husband of Lydia Esh Glick of Quarryville.
Funeral service will be private with interment in Fishers Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
