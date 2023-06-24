Annie K. Stoltzfus, 82, of 1670 Georgetown Rd., Christiana, entered into rest on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at her home. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Benuel and Lydia King Stoltzfoos. She was the wife of Samuel S. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, Annie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: 4 sons, Jake married to Mary Anne Beiler Stoltzfus, Christiana, Benuel married to Martha Faye Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Paradise, Amos married to Emma Rose Petersheim Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Sam Jr., married to Marian Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Gordonville; 4 daughters, Sadie married to Elmer Fisher, Gordonville, Anna married to John Smucker, Lydia Ann married to Eli Smucker, both of Christiana, Linda married to Elmer Miller, Paradise; 49 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: brothers, John (Linda & the late Barbie) Stoltzfoos, New Providence, Eli (Sadie) Stoltzfoos, Bird-in-Hand, Amos (Rachel) Stoltzfoos, Paradise, Benuel (Sadie & the late Mary) Stoltzfoos, Gordonville, Gideon (Betty) Stoltzfoos, Sarasota, FL; sisters, Lizzie (Ezra) Beiler, New Providence, Katie (late Benjamin) Beiler, Drumore, Mary (late Josh) Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Lydia (Levi) Fisher, Paradise, Rebecca (Daniel) King, Gordonville. She was preceded in death by: a sister, Hannah Stoltzfus; 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be from the Jacob Smucker residence, 1648 Georgetown Rd., Christiana on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Fisher's Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
