Annie K. Stoltzfus, 75, of 657 Kutztown Road, Myerstown, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at home. She was the daughter of the late Christian S. and Susie B. (King) Stoltzfus. Annie was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Annie is survived by Isaac M. Stoltzfus, her husband of 51 years; two daughters, Susie married to Benuel Lapp of Myerstown, Rebecca married to Samuel Lantz of Myerstown; son, Henry married to Rebecca Miller Stoltzfus of Myerstown; daughter-in-law, Naomi married to Jonathan Lapp of Myerstown; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary married to the late Amos Glick of Lancaster, Rebecca Stoltzfus of Ronks, Leah married to Samuel Ebersol of Ronks. She was preceded in death by: a son, Isaac Stoltzfus, Jr.; granddaughter, Amanda Lapp; grandson, stillborn male; brother, Henry K. Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 9:00 am EST at the late home with viewing there till the service. Burial will take place in the Northside Cemetery, Myerstown.
Furman’s – Leola
