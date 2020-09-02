Annie K. Glick, 56, of 258 Sinclair Rd., Delta, entered into rest Tuesday morning September 1, 2020. She was the wife of John M. Glick and the daughter of the late David F. and Mary King Fisher. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: three brothers, Christ Fisher of TN, David husband of Elizabeth (Fisher) Fisher, Holtwood, Daniel husband of Rebecca (Miller) Fisher, Paradise; five sisters, Emma wife of John Miller, Delta, Malinda wife of Daniel Stoltzfus, New Providence, Sylvia wife of Levi Fisher, Huntingdon, Mary wife of Daniel King, Kirkwood, Sadie wife of Andrew Herschberger, Strasburg. She was preceded in death by five infant siblings.
Funeral Services: private at the farm of Jacob Stoltzfus, 281 Sinclair Rd., with interment following in the Delta (Amish) Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »