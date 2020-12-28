Annie K. Fisher, of Rebersburg, passed from this life on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was 80. Born November 3, 1940 in Gordonville, she was a daughter of the late Jacob F. and Emma L. Petersheim. She was first united in marriage to Eli L. Miller who preceded her in death in 1996. On September 10, 1998 Annie then married John G. Fisher who preceded her in death on November 18, 2020.
Annie is survived by one daughter, Lydia Beiler (Jonas), four step daughters, Sara Stoltzfus (Mark), Elizabeth S. Fisher, Sylvia S. Stoltzfus (Ben) and Lena Mae Fisher; one step daughter Martha Miller; three sons, Gid Miller (Sylvia Ann), Sam Miller (Katie Mae) and Reuben Miller (Kathryn); three stepsons, Leon S. Fisher (Fannie), Abram S. Fisher (Rebecca), and Ben S. Fisher (Naomi).
Also surviving are siblings Mary Miller (David), Fannie Petersheim, Abram Petersheim (Melinda) and Amos Petersheim, along with eighty four grandchildren and seventy six great grandchildren. Annie was also preceded in death by one son, Jacob Miller, one sister, Rebecca Miller and one brother, John Petersheim.
Visitation will be all day Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Fisher residence with the funeral being held December 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Fisher home.
Annie will be laid to rest in the East Nittany Amish Cemetery in Mill Hall. Arrangements were entrusted to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home of Millheim.
