Annie K. Erb, age 87, formerly of Bart, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor South in Millersville. She was the wife of Charles L. Erb for over 63 years. Born in Eden Township, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Annie Brown Welk. She was an active member of Georgetown United Methodist Church serving as the church secretary and organist for many years, as well as serving with United Methodist Women. She worked at the former Farmers National Bank in Quarryville. Annie was a member of the Special Division of Bart Fire Company. She graduated from Solanco High School, Class of 1952.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Erb of Lancaster and a brother, George E. Jr., husband of Sue Ross Welk of Paradise. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Lester J. Welk, Mary Jane Irwin, and Janet P. Lewis.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 3 at 11 a.m. at the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 1070 Georgetown Road, Bart, with Pastor Linda Harnish officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Annie's memory to the Georgetown United Methodist Church, PO Box 76, Bart, PA 17503. shiveryfuneralhome.com