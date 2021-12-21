Annie F. Stoltzfoos, age 80, of 5083 Usner Road, Kinzers, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born in Kinzers, daughter of the late Jacob S. & Katie Fisher Stoltzfoos.
She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 9 siblings: Daniel Stoltzfus of Lititz, Jacob husband of Mary Beiler Stoltzfoos, Amos husband of Anna Stoltzfus Stoltzfoos, Naomi & Arie Stoltzfoos all of Kinzers, Susie Glick of Howard, PA, Rebecca wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of Oxford, Sarah wife of Ben Esh of Loganton, Emma wife of Joshua Stoltzfus of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings: Barbara Yoder, Mary Zook, Malinda Smoker, Elizabeth Glick, Katie Beiler, Samuel, David & Christian Stoltzfoos.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 5083 Usner Road, Kinzers, on Wednesday, December 22nd at 9 a.m. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in the Gordonville Amish Cemetery. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
