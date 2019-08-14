Annie B. Zook, age 93 of 1721 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Samuel K. Zook. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Leroy L. and Fannie Blank Stoltzfoos. Annie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 12 children: David S. husband of Mary Glick Zook, Barbara S. wife of Amos F. King, Leroy S. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Zook all of Paradise, Fannie S. wife of Elmer K. Glick, Anna S. wife of Reuben A. Zook, Martha S. wife of John D. Stoltzfus, Ruth S. wife of John K. Stoltzfus all of Gap, Mary E. wife of Samuel E. King of New Providence, Naomi S. wife of Paul A. Stoltzfus of Leola, Esther S. wife of Melvin E. King, Emma S. wife of Leon K. Stoltzfus, and Marian S. wife of Christian S. Stoltzfus all of Narvon, 91 grandchildren, 305 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Levi B. husband of Hannah Allgyer Stoltzfus, Naomi wife of Leroy Stoltzfus, and Rebecca wife of Amos Stoltzfus all of Gap. Annie was preceded in death by a daughter, Sadie Mae late wife of David K. Lapp of Gordonville, an infant son, 6 grandchildren, and 5 siblings: David, Mary, Hannah, Susie, and Katie.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1721 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562, on Wednesday, August 14th at 11 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service.