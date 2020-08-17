Annie B. Stoltzfus, infant daughter of Samuel F. and Malinda F. Beiler Stoltzfus was stillborn at Women & Babies Hospital, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Also surviving: sisters, Amanda & Emma; grandparents, Samuel & Barbie Stoltzfus, Strasburg, Amos & Mary Beiler, Paradise; great-grandparents, Joseph & Fannie Lapp, Ronks, Ira & Malinda Beiler, Paradise. A grandmother, Annie Stoltzfus preceded her in death. Interment was in Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Furman's – Leola
Plant a tree in memory of Annie Stoltzfus
A living tribute »
A living tribute »