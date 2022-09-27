Annie B. Miller, 88, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Londonderry Village, Palmyra. Born April 23, 1934 in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Sara (Masemore) Kreiser. She was the widow since April 2021 and life-long companion of Wilbur J. Miller, and was also preceded in death by daughter Lynn Kreiser-Miller and siblings Sterling Kreiser and Dorothy Noll. Retired as an electronics tester from RCA/Burle Industries, Lancaster, she attended Community Bible Church, Palmyra and was a former member of Lawn Evangelical Congregational Church.
Surviving are her children Mary Kissel, Wilbur Miller, and Gwendolyn Miller; grandchildren Jessica Roth (John and Amy), Katy Kissel, Tess Bailey (John), Dax Moreno (Yumi), John Hunter Miller (Kailey), Joshua Gibson, Seth Gibson (Heather), Steven Gibson (Terrel); and numerous great-grandchildren. Annie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by everyone who was blessed to be a part of her life.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville 9:30 AM Friday, September 30, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Fund, Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com