Annette T. Haas, 75, of Denver, PA, formerly of Alleghenyville Road, Mohnton; and Center Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was at peace and with her family at her residence at Keystone Villa in Ephrata.
Born in Mt. Carmel, she was the 3rd of 5 children to parents Catherine and Anthony Luta (both deceased). On November 22, 1969, she married Kenneth E. White (Manheim, PA, deceased on November 30, 1975). They had two children, Susan M. White and Christopher J. White.
Annette worked for RCA in Lancaster (later Burle Industries) from 1965-2004 and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
In 1986, Annette married the love of her life, Robert L. Haas from Morgantown PA. They built a beautiful log home together in Mohnton where they enjoyed gardening and collecting/restoring antiques that they found at auctions and flea markets. Annette was an avid reader and was always creating something - she excelled at cooking, knitting, crocheting and embroidering very detailed counted cross stitch pieces that decorated their home. She was a gifted crafts person and just prior to retirement, started a small business called Log House Weaver, selling the baskets that she made by hand and chairs that Robert repaired and she had re-caned. Annette was a loving partner and devoted caregiver to Robert until he passed in 2015.
Annette is survived by her children: Susan White (Philadelphia), wife of Peter Smith, and Christopher White (New Holland); stepdaughter Linda Oatman High (Bowmansville, husband John) and stepson Randy Haas (Morgantown, wife Sharon), and her beloved grandchildren: Katsura Anne Smith and Ilse Stone Smith, Justin Oatman and Zach High.
Surviving in addition to her children are siblings Mary Ann Kovack (Lewes, DE), Gloria Upanavage (Tamaqua, PA), and Tony Luta (Manheim, PA). Kathy Luta of Arlington, VA predeceased her.
Services for Annette Haas will be held on Friday, January 21st at 2pm at Caernarvon Cemetery in Morgantown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Ephrata Library or to Humane Pennsylvania. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.